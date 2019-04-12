Lianna Gyurjyan wins small silver at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenian athlete, member of women’s weightlifting team Liana Gyurjyan has won small silver at the European Weightlifting Championship underway in Batumi, Georgia.

The 17-year-old Armenian athlete registered a total of 217 kg (97+120), placing the fourth on the tournament table. Following the performance, Gyurjyan has shared her impressions with the National Olympic Committee press service.

“I am satisfied with the result I recorded, since I improved my personal result registered at the previous tournament. The coaches will assess my performance better. I hope I will get medals in the future. I wouldn’t say I am sad since I have time to prepare for the adults’ championship and improve the results,” the source quoted her as saying.

