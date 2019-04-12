Garo Paylan: Topic of Armenian Genocide should be discussed in Turkish Parliament

An Armenian MP of Turkish parliament Garo Paylan has written a tweet regarding the French and Italian steps on the Armenian Genocide.

Garo Palyan wrote: “The topic of the Armenian Genocide should be removed from the parliaments of Italy, France and the United States, and we should be brought into the country where the crime was committed, into the Turkish parliament.”

On April 10, President Macron signed a decree declaring April 24 as the national day of memory of the Armenian Genocide.

Italy’s lower house of parliament – the Chamber of Deputies – on Wednesday approved a motion calling on the government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and elevate the profile of the issue on an international level.

https://news.am/eng/news/506694.html

