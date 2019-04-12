Armenian Genocide March for Justice on April 24, 2019

GLENDALE — Armenian-Americans Demand Truth and Justice on 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, March for Justice to Draw Tens of Thousands of Participants

A community-wide march and rally to mark the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkish government, commemorating the 3 million innocent Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian victims and demanding recognition and just resolution for this international crime by the Turkish government, as the continuing state of the Ottoman Empire.

As this massive annual event will draw Armenian-Americans and human rights advocates from all across California, the Armenian Genocide Committee will provide with ample media opportunities for the press on April 24th, including official spokespeople. Over 1.5 million Armenians and an additional 1.5 million Greeks, Assyrians, and other indigenous Christian minorities were brutally murdered during the first modern case of genocide, planned and executed by the Ottoman Turkish government. Today’s Turkish government continues its official policy of denial that extends far beyond its own borders as a gag rule on America’s own foreign policy. The March for Justice will call attention to this international crime against humanity, provide a concrete list of demands from Turkey, and push for the adoption of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150 by the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate respectively to officially reaffirm the U.S. government’s recognition of this crime against humanity.

WHO:

– Prominent leaders in the Armenian-American community

– Local, State, and Federal officials and representatives

– Over 50 coalition partners

– Tens of thousands of activists

– Keynote speakers include Congressman Adam Schiff, Congressman Brad Sherman, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as leaders from the Armenian community

– Cultural performances will be featured

The March will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1:00pm at 6300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

