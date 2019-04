Armenia appoints new permanent representative to UN Office at Geneva

Armenia will have a new permanent representative to the United Nations central headquarters in Geneva.

President Armen Sarkissian on Friday signed a decree to appoint Hovhannisyan to the office.

The official document, signed based upon the prime minister’s proposal (Section 2(1), Article 132 of the Constitution), is available on the official website of the Armenian leader.

