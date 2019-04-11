Turkey unhappy with France decision on Armenian Genocide

Turkey has “strongly condemned” French President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration of April 24 as day commemorating the Armenian Genocide.

In a written statement on April 11, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry warned that France’s decision will inevitably damage relations with Turkey.

Separately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said “Macron is making populist rhetoric by trying to fulfill the promises he made to the Armenians in his election campaign.”

Macron se lance encore une fois dans le populisme en essayant de tenir ses promesses faites à la communauté arménienne durant sa campagne électorale. Il devrait tout d’abord s’intéresser à son obscure histoire. Un quart de siècle s’est déjà écoulé depuis le génocide au #Rwanda.

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) April 11, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed a decree designating April 24 as the day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also on April 11 strongly condemned the passing of a motion by Italy’s parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The motion of the Italian House of Representatives dated April 10, 2019 is a new example of the use of Armenian claims as a tool for domestic political interest,” the ministry said in a statement.

The proposal was voted on Wednesday and the motion was approved by 382 votes with none against and 43 abstentions.

