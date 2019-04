France’s Macron declares April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed a decree designating April 24 as the day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Under the decree, every year on April 24 a commemoration ceremony will be organized in Paris. Besides, ceremonies can be organized in each department at the initiative of the prefect.

The Prime Minister will responsible for the implementation of this decree.

