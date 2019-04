Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on April 15

The Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Moscow on April 15, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan has said.

She said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the meeting as the Foreign Minister of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...