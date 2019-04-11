Ecumenical Patriarch pays homage to predecessor at Constantinople gate that remained closed for 198 years

Aurelian Iftimiu

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Wednesday lit a candle and laid flowers at the closed gate of the Patriarchate’s entrance at the Phanar as a homage to his predecessor, Hieromartyr Saint Gregory V, who was hanged in this place 198 years ago.

According to the Patriarchate’s press office, His Holiness prayed for a few minutes at the sacred location for the present and future of the Great Church of Christ, for the spiritual advancement of his flock, for protection of the Christian populations and all the persecuted residents of the Middle East, and for the relief of tensions and the prevalence of peace in the world.

After celebrating the Easter Divine Liturgy, while still in full patriarchal vestments, Patriarch Gregory V of Constantinople was hanged by the Ottomans on April 10/22, 1821, being left for two days on the main gate of the Patriarchate compound, all by order of the Sultan.

On the 100th anniversary of his martyrdom, Patriarch Gregory was canonized by the Orthodox Church of Constantinople.

Photography courtesy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate / Nikos Manghinas

