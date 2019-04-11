At Capitol Hill Remembrance, Lawmakers Press for Adoption of Armenian Genocide Resolution

Standing room only participation at the Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Commemoration. Rep. Adam Schiff during the Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Commemoration Congressional Armenian Caucus Republican Co-Chair Gus Bilirakis discusses the shared tragic history of genocide of the Armenian and Greek communities and emphasizes the importance of passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution he has co-authored Senior House Foreign Affairs Committee member Brad Sherman (D-CA) with young ANCA supporters from Southern California. Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider with human rights advocate Katherine Cameron Porter, Capitol Hill Commemoration mistress of ceremonies Elyse Kenderian Aronson, Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan and ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer with ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Aram Balian, National Board Member Ani Tchaghlasian, His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian and Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian. Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) with Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian and Homenetmen Armenian Scouting Troup #1918.

ANCA Backs Bipartisan House and Senate Measures Targeting Turkey’s Denial

WASHINGTON—The lead authors of the Armenian Genocide Resolution in the U.S. House – Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) – pledged to press for passage of their bipartisan legislation during a standing-room-only Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Observance that gave voice to the growing bipartisan Congressional consensus against Turkey’s Armenian Genocide gag-rule, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

This year’s remembrance, held on the top floor of the U.S. Senate’s iconic Hart building, focused, in large measure, on newly introduced Armenian Genocide legislation in both the House and Senate. These measures aim to establish – as a matter of official policy – that the United States is committed to the ongoing commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, forthrightly rejects any and all forms of its denial, and encourages public education regarding the facts and lessons of this crime. The Senate version was introduced today by Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-CA), along with 14 of their Senate colleagues. The House version of the measure, H.Res.296, was introduced yesterday with 76 original cosponsors.

“We want to thank the Congressional Armenian Caucus, our community leadership, and coalition partners, for a strong showing of both grassroots and legislative support for ending Turkey’s gag-rule against honest American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We look forward to working with all our allies to secure the adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolution in both the Senate and the House.”

Among the legislators who took part in the remembrance were Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Jackie Speier (D-CA), Vice-Chair Adam Schiff and Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Jim Costa (D-CA), TJ Cox (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), and Peter Visclosky (D-IN).

The Mistress of Ceremonies for the Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide commemoration was veteran Capitol Hill staffer Elise Kenderian Aronson. Joining Congressional leaders in offering remarks were His Excellency Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the U.S., His Excellency Robert Avetisyan, Republic of Artsakh Representative to the U.S., former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, and Maria Martirosyan, the Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Staffers Association. Joining in the solemn commemoration was Maryland General Assembly delegate Lorig Charkoudian. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Eastern U.S., offered a moving invocation for the evening, while Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Legate of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of the Eastern U.S., offered the closing prayer. Homenetmen Armenian Scout Troup #1918 was among the broad cross-section of Armenian American community organizations in attendance at the annual commemoration program, which also included the participation of Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian, pastor of the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church of Bethesda, Maryland and parishioners from area churches, including St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

Complete coverage of Congressional and diplomatic remarks will follow in the upcoming days.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...