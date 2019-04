Armenia’s Hakob Mkrtchyan wins gold at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenia’s Hakob Mkrtchyan won gold at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Batumi, Georgia.

He claimed victory with a combined result of 371 kg setting a new European record.

The Armenian athlete lifted 164 kg in the snatch and 207 kg in the clean & jerk in the 89 kg weight category

Armenia’s second representative in the same weight category David Hovhannisyan claimed a bronze medal with a result of 360 kg (165+195).

