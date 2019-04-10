Santa Marta: Pope Urges Christians not to be Stuck in Failure

In his homily reported by Vatican News, the Pope spoke of “the spirit of lassitude” that “takes away hope”: “lassitude is selective: it always shows us the bad side of the moment we are living and makes us forget the good things we have received .”

Sometimes Christians “prefer failure”, they “do not support hope”, they “do not support the resurrection of Jesus”, he said: they are “afraid of consolations”, “afraid of hope “,” afraid of the caresses of the Lord “. They then lead a life of “mourners” and opt for lamentations, a “perfect ground for the seed of the devil”.

In the same way “we, when we are in desolation, continued the pope, we do not support the journey and we seek refuge in idols or in complaints, etc … And this spirit of weariness in us, Christians, also leads us to an unsatisfied way of life: the spirit of dissatisfaction. Nothing pleases us, everything goes wrong … Jesus taught us this when he says of this spirit of dissatisfaction that we are like children playing.

“This is the life of many Christians,” Pope Francis lamented: “They live lamenting, they live by criticizing, they live in the murmur, they live dissatisfied … So often we Christians do not support not the trip. And we prefer to attach ourselves to failure, that is, to desolation. And the desolation comes from the serpent: the ancient serpent, that of the earthly paradise. It’s a symbol: the same snake that seduced Eve … still bites in desolation. “

“Christians do not support the journey. Christians do not support hope. Christians do not support healing. Christians do not support consolation. We are more attached to dissatisfaction, weariness, failure. May the Lord free us from this disease,” the Pope concluded.