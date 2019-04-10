President Sarkissian Urges Gulbenkian Foundation to Expand Projects in Armenia

Noting that his previous visit to Gulbenkian was 15 years ago, Sarkissian stated, “I always feel immense pleasure and pride in returning here. Calouste Gulbenkian’s heritage and charitable campaigns are exemplary.”

President of the Foundation, Isabel Mota, presented the charity and humanitarian activities of the foundation, particularly focusing on the projects implemented in Armenia and the Diaspora.

Sarkissian highlighted the pro-Armenian activities of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and its great contribution to the preservation of the Armenian identity, as well as its development of Armenian studies.

Sarkissian talked about the scientific-research activities of the foundation, noting that since the Soviet years it has supported Matenadaran.

Sarkissian also visited Calouste Gulbenkian Museum, who was a great fan of artists and his rich collection was exhibited at the museum.