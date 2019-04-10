Aznavour Center to be established in Yerevan

Issues related to the activity of the Foundation and especially the first cultural initiative of establishing Aznavour Center in Yerevan were discussed.

The Center is expected to host Charles Aznavour’s interactive, techno-rich museum and a unique educational and cultural center for the youth.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the construction of a center devoted to Charles Aznavour’s life, activity and career is a tribute by the Armenian nation to the memory of the great Armenian.

The Prime Minister pledged his support to the implementation of the project and instructed relevant agencies to closely cooperate with the Aznavour Foundation.