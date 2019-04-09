EU concerned over “hate speech” against LGBTI community in Armenia

Naira Zohrabyan from Prosperous Armenia faction, who chaired the sitting, said the speech contradicted the agenda.

“We had three topics – judicial reforms, problems of persons with disabilities and children’s issues.

Zohrabyan said the fact that she used the opportunity to raise an issue not on the agenda is “disrespect.”

“There is no issue of discrimination. No one violates your rights, but you have violated our agenda,” Naira Zohrabyan stated.

The speech was followed by disputes, including among political forces. Addressing the issue today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “when Lilit Martirosyan was given a passport in 2015, she was granted all rights of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia.”

He further continued: “It was a sitting of the Parliament’s Human Rights Committee. Now I am asking you all – is Lilit Martirosyan, who received a passport of the Republic of Armenia, a human being or not? Let everyone answer the question- the clergymen, members of the Republican and Prosperous Armenia Parties and conservatives.”

The Prime Minister added that the behavior of the Chairwoman of the Standing Committee on Human Right [Naira Zohrabyan] questions the state of human rights in Armenia in general.

“I think the Prosperous Armenia Party should think whether its representative is suitable to chair the Committee,” Pashinyan stated.

He described it as a “political provocation against his My Step bloc.