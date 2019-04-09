 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Anna Hakobyan and Los Angeles Mayor discuss cooperation

2019-04-09
Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and chair of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, met with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, accompanied by Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baiburdyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan and Executive Director of the My Step Charitable Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan.
As reported the office of Anna Hakobyan, during the meeting attended by Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles Nina Hachikian and Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Kerkorian and held in a warm atmosphere, the parties discussed several issues related to cooperation, after which Hakobyan left a note in the register of the Los Angeles City Council.
The same day, the wife of the Prime Minister participated in a reception honoring her at the Los Angeles City Council. In her speech at the event, Hakobyan stressed that the Armenian community of Los Angeles and the Armenian community of America in general have served as a unique bridge between Armenia and the United States.
“I am excited to tell you that the Velvet Revolution in Armenia filled many Armenian Americans with enthusiasm once again to become engaged in the sustainable and democratic development of the country,” Anna Hakobyan said.
