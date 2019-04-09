Anna Hakobyan and Los Angeles Mayor discuss cooperation

As reported the office of Anna Hakobyan, during the meeting attended by Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles Nina Hachikian and Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Kerkorian and held in a warm atmosphere, the parties discussed several issues related to cooperation, after which Hakobyan left a note in the register of the Los Angeles City Council.
The same day, the wife of the Prime Minister participated in a reception honoring her at the Los Angeles City Council. In her speech at the event, Hakobyan stressed that the Armenian community of Los Angeles and the Armenian community of America in general have served as a unique bridge between Armenia and the United States.
“I am excited to tell you that the Velvet Revolution in Armenia filled many Armenian Americans with enthusiasm once again to become engaged in the sustainable and democratic development of the country,” Anna Hakobyan said.
News
Yorumlar kapatıldı.