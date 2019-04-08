U.S. Ambassador and Yerevan Mayor open new technological hub in Yerevan

“This state-of-the-art technolab is yet another great example of successful partnership between the U.S. Embassy and Yerevan City that will make technology accessible for the patrons of this library. In addition, it will offer courses to people of all ages on use of technology. This is exactly what we want to as we are heading to elevate to a new level our traditions in advanced technologies and to offer new tools for education and development,” said Mayor Marutyan and thanked the Embassy for effective partnership.

The Yerevan American Corner was established in April 2005. It is now one of five U.S. Embassy-sponsored American Corners across Armenia – in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Kapan and Charentsavan. American Corners provide welcoming environments where visitors can connect and learn about the United States through programs and lectures, as well as through books, movies, and magazines. They are platforms for providing information and engagement through activities, including:

· Educational advising for those who want to study in the U.S.,

· Workshops on a range of topics from career skills to English language learning,

· Classes and clubs introducing new technologies, 21st century digital skills, and academic resources,

· Films, discussions, and lectures on entrepreneurship, leadership, current events, international affairs, and much more.