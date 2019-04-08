 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Lowell to Commemorate Armenian Genocide

LOWELL, Mass.—The Merrimack Valley Chapter of the Armenian National Committee (ANC) will be sponsoring Lowell’s 104th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
There will be a downtown procession and flag-raising ceremony on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. led by the Armenian-American Veterans honor guard.
Lowell Mayor William Samaras will be delivering an Armenian Genocide proclamation. Congresswoman Lori Trahan (D-MA 3rd District) is this year’s featured guest.
Those wishing to join the march are asked to gather at 9:30 at the corner of Merrimack and John Streets in downtown Lowell. A reception will follow inside City Hall.
