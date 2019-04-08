Lowell to Commemorate Armenian Genocide

There will be a downtown procession and flag-raising ceremony on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. led by the Armenian-American Veterans honor guard.
Lowell Mayor William Samaras will be delivering an Armenian Genocide proclamation. Congresswoman Lori Trahan (D-MA 3rd District) is this year’s featured guest.
Those wishing to join the march are asked to gather at 9:30 at the corner of Merrimack and John Streets in downtown Lowell. A reception will follow inside City Hall.
Armenian Weekly
Yorumlar kapatıldı.