Armenia, Iran keen to develop cooperation in IT, energy and finance

The Speakers of Parliament of the two countries met on the sidelines of the 140th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Qatar.
Ali Larijani hailed the “brotherly ties” between the two states and added that an evidence of this is Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent official visit to Tehran.
Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, emphasized that the friendly relations between Armenia and Iran are anchored on centuries-old historical-cultural ties and voiced confidence that the cooperation between the two countries would develop on parliamentary level, as well.
During the meeting the interlocutors referred to the deepening of cooperation in the field of high technologies, energy and finance.
