Ararat Mirzoyan: Today you will never hear any bellicose rhetoric from any leader of Armenia

“History shows that hate speech can escalate to hate crimes and genocide. This is a very sensitive topic for us, as 1,5 million Armenians became victims of Genocide back in 1915. Today you will never hear any bellicose rhetoric from any leader of Armenia. And this is what we expect from our neighbors as well,” Mirzoyan said, as quoted by the parliament press service.

The parliament speaker recalled instances of unacceptable facts of hatred, xenophobia and outright racism in some of the educational materials in use in some of neighboring countries, including kindergartens. “This is not how you prepare the population for peace. You should always prepare your children and the young generation for peace. And we strongly believe that we should focus on peace since it is a pledge for security and is a universal value for all,” the speaker added.