 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Ararat Mirzoyan: Today you will never hear any bellicose rhetoric from any leader of Armenia

2019-04-08
“I can proudly claim that you will not find even a slightest trace of xenophobia, intolerance and hate speech in our educational materials, including textbooks for children,” the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Monday at remarks at the 140th General Assembly in Inter-Parliamentary Union.

“History shows that hate speech can escalate to hate crimes and genocide. This is a very sensitive topic for us, as 1,5 million Armenians became victims of Genocide back in 1915. Today you will never hear any bellicose rhetoric from any leader of Armenia. And this is what we expect from our neighbors as well,” Mirzoyan said, as quoted by the parliament press service.

The parliament speaker recalled instances of unacceptable facts of hatred, xenophobia and outright racism in some of the educational materials in use in some of neighboring countries, including kindergartens. “This is not how you prepare the population for peace. You should always prepare your children and the young generation for peace. And we strongly believe that we should focus on peace since it is a pledge for security and is a universal value for all,” the speaker added.

Panorama.AM

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haberler

Yorumlar kapatıldı.

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: