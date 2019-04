Annunciation to the Virgin Mary at St. Vartan Cathedral

On Sunday, April 7, the Armenian Church celebrates the Annunciation to the Virgin Mary. New York’s St. Vartan Cathedral had a special Divine Liturgy on this occasion, with the visiting Bishop Sahak Mashalian, of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, as celebrant and homilist. The Gomidas Choir sang the hymns of the Divine Liturgy under the direction of Kris Kalfayan.

