AGBU Armenia and Fruitful Armenia join efforts to launch AGBU Women Entrepreneurs project in Artsakh

“For a country to develop properly, you must invest in different sectors of its economy to stimulate economic activity. The establishment of enterprises, the creation of new jobs, and the promotion of export are all key to economic development. This is why we are joining AGBU in supporting women entrepreneurs in Artsakh by helping them expand their knowledge of finance and entrepreneurship,” said Jorge Del Aguila-Eurnekian, Board Member of Fruitful Armenia Foundation and Converse Bank. The Women Entrepreneurs project also offers new opportunities for Armenian women to be more effectively involved in the development of the country’s economy, added Del Aguila-Eurnekian.

AGBU Armenia and Fruitful Armenia plan on launching Women Entrepreneurs in Artsakh in June 2019.

Vasken Yacoubian, President of AGBU Armenia and Member of AGBU Central Board, believes that only by strengthening women’s entrepreneurial skills and emphasizing their role in the economy will Armenian society develop and prosper. “Giving women in Armenia an equal share of the economic pie and offering them economic independence will help them improve their decision-making skills,” says Vasken Yacoubian.

The entrepreneurship course developed together with the American University of Armenia’ Extension program will equip Armenian woman entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge of finance and entrepreneurship needed to realize their business ideas and see them through. All course participants will be given the chance to apply for a small grant, as well as receive year-long business consultations and the opportunity to network with business professionals during the handholding stage.