Cyprus parliament to ratify Armenia-EU agreement as soon as possible

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Demetris Syllouris on the sidelines of the 140th summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

During the meeting, Mirzoyan noted the strong ties between the friendly peoples of the two countries. He noted that Cyprus was the first country in Europe which recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

In turn, the Armenian parliament adopted a statement condemning the genocide of the Pontic Greeks and Assyrians in the Ottoman Empire.

Mirzoyan noted the importance of ratifying the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement as soon as possible. Demetris Syllouris noted that the agreement had been sent to the Cyprus legislature last week, assuring that it would be ratified as soon as possible. He invited Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Cyprus. The invitation has been accepted.

The interlocutors discussed the trilateral format of Armenia-Cyprus-Greece parliamentary cooperation, expressing readiness to make efforts to implement this initiative.

https://news.am/eng/news/505781.html

