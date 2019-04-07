Armenian Foreign Minister pays tribute to the memory of Rwandan genocide victims

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited the Rwandan Genocide Museum during his official visit to Kigali and paid tribute to the memory of the victims, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Armenian Foreign Minister left a note in the museum’s memorial book, in particular: “This is a reminder of another common responsibility to resist the genuine cause of the genocide, injustice, intolerance, discrimination and hatred. Denial of genocide is the continuation of genocide.

The Armenian Genocide committed in 1915-1923 by Ottoman Turkey against the Armenian people and its continued denial reminds that no political considerations, no compromise with respect to moral responsibility, will remove that responsibility. I hope that this museum, as a genuine manifestation of the struggle against genocide and its denial, will be morally strong against the denial of that crime. “

https://news.am/eng/news/505803.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...