Russia, Armenia deliver humanitarian assistance to Iran

The assistance is being provided at Iran’s request. “The humanitarian cargo is handed over by the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center to the Iranian Red Crescent Society,” the ministry said. The aid is delivered by trucks.

The humanitarian cargo includes over 4,000 tents, blankets and folding beds purchased at the expense of Russia.

The center was set up with the assistance of the Russian government in 2015 to facilitate the execution of emergency humanitarian response tasks in Russia, Armenia and third countries.

The source reminds that more than 750 people have been affected by heavy rains and floods in 31 provinces of Iran. According to the latest data, at least 67 people have lost their lives. Over 25,000 houses, highways and bridges were damaged, while power supply was disrupted.