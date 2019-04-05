Vag Papian to chair the jury for the 15th Khachaturian International Competition

Renowned pianist Vag Papian will chair the jury of the 15th Khachaturian International Competition to be held in Yerevan on June 6-14.

The Khachaturian International Competition will specialize in piano. The competition is well known in the music world and is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC), the only Armenian competition to be granted such an honor and held according to international standards.

The aim of the competition is to discover talented young musicians and provide them with opportunities for professional advancement. The main mission of the competition is to spread Aram Khachaturian’s art around the world. For this purpose, Khachaturian’s works are included in the mandatory program for performance.

One of the most important achievements of Khachaturian International Competition over the past 15 years is that the laureates of the competition perform on different platforms, make Aram Khachaturian’s name heard all over the world and become winners of other prestigious competitions. Khachaturian International Competition has given many famous names to the music world. Among them are Fedor Rudin, Miran Vaupotic, Andrey Ionitsa, Yaroslav Nadrzitski, Narek Hakhnazaryan and others.

The project is being implemented thanks to joint efforts of the RA Ministry of Culture, “Aram Khachaturian-Competition” Cultural Foundation and the Intergovernmental Foundation for Educational, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation of the CIS (IFESCCO).

