Talking Vartan: The Knights and Daughters of Vartan Podcast: Episode 3

Episode 3 profiles Gayane Otyag No. 22 in San Fernando Valley in California. Guests are Dirouhie Marie Jamgotchian and Nakgheen Dirouhie Nancy Hammoudian. topics include recruiting new members, the role and mission of the Daughters of Vartan, charitable projects involving the Gayane Otyag, visits to Armenia and collaboration and support by and for the Knights of Vartan. Hosted and Produced by Asbed David Medzorian of Ararat Tahlij No. 1 in Boston.

