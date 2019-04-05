Primate of Georgian-Armenian Diocese leaving post

Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Georgia, Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan is leaving his post upon his desire. This is what he declared as he was introducing the newly appointed vicar of the General Prelacy of Samtskhe-Javakhk and Tsalka.

“I would like to officially announce that I will be returning to Armenia and continuing my spiritual service in Etchmiadzin. I would like to express gratitude and say that this is officially my last visit to Samtskhe-Javakhk, and the Georgian-Armenian Diocese will have a new leader soon,” Primate of the Georgian-Armenian Diocese, Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan declared.

The diocesan leader considered the appointment of the vicar of Samtskhe-Javakhk one of the major episodes of the work he has carried out over the past 17 years, and he evaluated his spiritual service at the Georgian-Armenian Diocese as fruitful.

