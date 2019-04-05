President Sarkissian visits banks of the Jordan River where Jesus Christ was baptized

YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit in Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, visited the banks of the Jordan River where Jesus Christ was baptized on April 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President toured in the area and made a note in the Book of honorary guests.

He noted that the careful attitude of Jordan towards such a global sanctuary is an excellent demonstration of solidarity and dialogue of civilizations.

President Sarkissian also visited Armenian Church St. Karapet at the bank of the Jordan River and lit a candle.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

