Prelate Attends Reception Honoring World Council of Churches Leader

By the invitation of Father Alexei Smith, Ecumenical and Interreligious Officer for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, April 3, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, participated in a reception and conversation with Rev. Dr. Tveit at Hollywood United Methodist Church. The event was organized by the Southern California Christian Forum in partnership with Hollywood United Methodist Church. Dr. Tveit spoke on the WCC’s current and future endeavors and projects, followed by a question and answer session.

On the evening of Tuesday, April 2nd, Dr. Tveit delivered a lecture at the Huffington Ecumenical Institute of Loyola Marymount University on the theme for the 2021 WCC Assembly, “Christ’s love moves the world to reconciliation and unity.” Rev. Movses Shannakian represented the Prelate. The lecture was followed by a panel discussion with Dr. Tveit and three respondents: Bishop Mary Ann Swenson, United Methodist Church Bishop and Vice-Moderator of the World Council of Churches; Michael Huffington of the Huffington Ecumenical Institute, and Fr. Alexei Smith.