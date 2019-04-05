14-year-old Armenian pianist give a solo recital at the Elena Cobb Star Prize Festival

Eva Gevorgyan, 14-year-old Armenian prodigy will give a solo recital at the Elena Cobb Star Prize Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, the festival webpage reported.

The Star Prize founder, Elena Cobb has said that Eva’s recital will be the highlight of our Festival, which is organised in partnership with the British and International Federation of Festivals and ABRSM. “It will give young performers a once in a lifetime opportunity not only to listen Eva’s performance but also to share the stage with her,” Cob said.

According to the source, it will be her first professional engagement in the UK but Eva has already won first prize in several dozen international piano competitions, including the Cleveland prize in America, the Robert Schumann in Germany and the Chopin Competition for Young Musicians in Poland. She has played for the Italian president and recently became a laureate at the II Grand Piano Competition in Moscow, with her spellbinding performance captivating music lovers around the world.

Eva is currently a student at the prestigious Central Music School for Gifted Children at the Moscow Conservatory where she studies piano under Professor Natalia Trull and composition under Professor Tatiana Chudova.

At her young age Eva Gevorkian is already a winner of numerous international competitions. Last year, Gevorgyan was earlier named first prize winner of the Junior Division of the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists.

