Yerevan hosts conference on 10th anniversary of EU Eastern Partnership

Yerevan hosts on Thursday conference devoted to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership.

The conference is attended by Tigran Samvelyan, the head of the European Department of Armenian Foreign Affairs, the head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, deputies of the National Assembly, and experts.

In 2019, the Eastern Partnership celebrates its 10th anniversary. Events are planned in the EU and in the Eastern Partnership countries.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative that unites the EU, EU member states and six Eastern Partnership countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

