Polish priest apologises for Harry Potter book burning

Priest says the public destruction of ‘evil’ items, including JK Rowling’s books and Buddhist figurines, was not intended to condemn specific authors or religions

A priest in northern Poland who led a public burning of books that included Harry Potter titles and other “evil” items parishioners wanted destroyed has apologised.

Father Rafał Jarosiewicz called the burning of objects thought to be connected to magic and the occult, and deemed by their owners to be an evil force, “unfortunate”. Images from the burning last Sunday at the Catholic parish of Our Lady Mother of the Church and St Catherine of Sweden, in Gdansk, were originally posted on the Facebook page of SMS z Nieba (SMS from Heaven) , a foundation that uses unconventional means to carry out religious work across Poland.

Jarosiewicz published the apology late Tuesday on Facebook, saying he had not intended to condemn specific authors, religions or social groups.

“If anyone took my action this way, I would like to apologise,” he wrote, adding that he had removed the photos of the public burning, “so that it does not generate more emotions. I’m very sorry once again.”

