Azerbaijan planning joint military drills with Turkey and Pakistan

According to him, Pakistan will also participate in the joint military drills of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Hasanov also praised the Turkish army. “The Turkish army is one of the strongest armies of NATO. We need to take advantage of this opportunity. Recently, our military air forces held drills. During the drills, Turkey’s experienced pilots of the military air forces attacked our anti-air defense systems. We needed this. We needed to understand whether we could retaliate or not. We managed to retaliate. Our army is raising the level of its efficiency. Of course, there are mistakes, and we are learning from them and eliminating the flaws,” he informed.