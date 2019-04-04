Armenia’s Sergey Smbatyan, London Symphony Orchestra make joint recordings

The recordings were made at the famous Watford Colosseum, the Armenian Symphony Orchestra said, adding this was not the first cooperation between Sergey Smbatyan and the London orchestra.

The London Symphony Orchestra is one of the best orchestras in the world. It was founded in 1904 and was the first orchestra of its kind in the UK. In 1906, it became the first British orchestra to perform abroad (Paris). The orchestra has closely collaborated with such conductors as Claudio Abbado, Leonard Bernstein, Carl Bohm, and other world-renowned conductors.

The recording producer is Grammy-Award winner Christopher Alder, who produces the recordings of the world’s most famous classical musicians. His recordings have won scores of international awards and have featured on every worldwide classical best-seller chart.

The next recording of Sergey Smbatyan and the London Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for June 4, 2019.

The CD, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Smbatyan, will be released with Naxos.