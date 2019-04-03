Knights’ Arshavir Lodge No. 2 Sponsoring Genocide Exhibit

An opening ceremony in the Abrahms Gallery’s Grace Hall will take place on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m., and features a lecture by Anna Alexsanyan, a PhD Candidate in Clark’s Strassler Center For Holocaust and Genocide Studies, who will speak on “The Response Of Different Women To Genocidal Crimes.” Other program highlights include a presentation of books and videos on the Armenian Genocide to the Rose Library from the Knights Of Vartan. In addition, a City Proclamation will be read by Mayor Joseph Petty and State Representative David Muradian will present State Citations.
The exhibition and opening ceremony are free and open to the public. For more information call 508-963-2076.
This article is a community event listing submitted to the Armenian Weekly and has been published to our announcements section as a courtesy. If your organization has an event you would like to submit for consideration, please email us at editor@armenianweekly.com. Publication is not guaranteed.
Guest Contributor
Armenian Weekly
