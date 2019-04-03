Catholicos of All Armenians Asks For Patriarch Kirill’s Mediation For Release of Armenian From Azerbaijani Jail

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II asked Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to mediate for the release of Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, jailed in Azerbaijan in June 2018 and was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison.

”We want to draw your attention to this incident. Karen Ghazaryan, a citizen of Armenia from Berdavan community of Tavush Province, who still in unknown circumstances found himself in the territory of Azerbaijan and who has psychological problems was recently convicted to 20 years of imprisonment,’’ noted His Holiness Karenkin II.

According to him, the verdict was reached with obvious violations of human rights.

‘Given our previous experience as religious leaders I ask Your Holiness to mediate with the religious and secular authorities of Azerbaijan for the return of the young man to his family in line with international commitments”, Catholicos Karekin II said.



The spiritual leader of Armenia also thanked the patriarch for organizing trilateral meetings between the spiritual leaders aimed at fostering the settlement of Karabakh conflict.

”Karabakh conflict can be solved only through peaceful means for ensuring peace and stability in the region. It’s first of all necessary to establish an appropriate atmosphere for the settlement of the conflict”, Karekin II said, stressing that the leadership and people of Armenia strive for peace, but it cannot be one-sided.

Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan who accidentally crossed the border with Azerbaijan on July 15, 2018 was sentenced to 20 years of prison charged with attempt of terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/69663/catholicos-of-all-armenians-asks-for-patriarch-kirills-mediation-for-release-of-armenian-from-azerbaijani-jail.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...