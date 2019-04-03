Armenian sappers have new commander in Syria

Ara Martirosyan, the chief inspector of the Humanitarian De-Mining and Expert Center, is going to replace the former commander who was injured in a landmine explosion on March 7, a spokesperson told Tert.am.

Nazeli Elbakyan said the sapper is currently in Moscow under treatment.

”He is in Moscow at the moment, still in a process of recovery,” she elaborated.

The Armenian humanitarian mission, composed of de-miners, doctors and security specialists (a total of 83 members), departed for Syria on February 8 to offer aid to the civilians in the country’s war-affected regions.