Ara Najarian elected Mayor of Glendale

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Glendale City Council Member Ara Najarian has been elected as the City’s new Mayor by fellow council members, the City Hall of Glendale, California said on Twitter.

Najarian takes over the position from outgoing Mayor Zareh Sinanyan.

This is Najarian’s fourth time serving in the position of mayor.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Mayor,” said Mayor Najarian. “I look forward to working closely with my Council colleagues and staff to keep Glendale the special place that it is.”

In addition to serving on the City Council, Najarian is past chair and a current member of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Board of Directors, and a vice-chair of the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) Board of Directors. He is also past chair and a member of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and serves as a member of the Southern California Association of Governments Transportation Committee. Najarian previously served as a member of the Glendale Community College Board of Trustees from 2003-2005.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/969907/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...