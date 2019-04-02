US-Armenia economic cooperation discussed in Yerevan

Congratulating the diplomat on her appointment to office, the minister highly appreciated the cooperation with the United States, as well as the country’s assistance to Armenia, which he said not only covered the bilateral agenda but also contributed largely to economic reforms to make the domestic economy more competitive.

Khachatryan briefed the guests on the Armenian Government’s economic priorities, emphasizing plans to promote the quality of economic growth to make the effects tangible on the population at large. “We find economic inclusiveness the main dimension behind the government’s accountability for the outcomes of the policies being pursued,” he said.

Addressing the low productivity in many enterprises, the minister focused especially on their technical equipment and refurbishment.

As important steps towards boosting economic development and investments, the sides mutually stressed the importance of enhancing the quality of modern education, protecting ownership rights and reducing red-tape in business transactions.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, they also considered plans for attracting new investments, developing foreign trade relations and improving the business atmosphere in Armenia.