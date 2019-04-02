Tatev Abrahamyan named Vice-Champion at the 2019 U.S. Chess Championship

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Championship ended in Saint Luis, featuring 12 of the strongest female chess players in America. Armenian chess player representing the US Tatev Abrahamyan scored 7.5 points and named the vice-champion. Yu Jennifer was declared the champion of the tournament, the chess federation reported.

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Championship is an elite national championship event, Over the course of eleven rounds, the competitors battled for $100,000 in prize money, qualification into the Women’s World Championship cycle, and the coveted title of 2019 U.S. Women’s Champion.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/04/02/Tatev-Abrahamyan/2094937

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...