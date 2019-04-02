Lusine Makaryan: The story of a debut on Italian and Armenian opera stages

Singer at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre after Al. Spendiaryan Lusine Makaryan started herprofessional career on the Italian stage then came to the motherland to perform in Armenia. In an interview with Panorama.am, the opera singer shared the story of her debut in Italy.

“Every year, Rossini Opera Festival is organized in Italy that brings together singers from all over the world. The number of artists wishing to participate in the festival reaches 300-400, yet only 19 singers are selected to perform. Applying for the competition I was lucky enough to be chosen. It was quite compelling and a great honor to take part in the festival of such a caliber. After taking two-month long master classes, I came up with a premiere. Thus my debut on opera stage and the first serious role was played in Italy,” Lusine recalled.

In November 2018, the opera singer received an invitation to play a role in famous French composer Jules Massenet’s Manon opera.

“I performed Manon for the first time and to tell the truth not every artistic director would entrust the role to a young singer. Orbelian (Armenian conductor Constantine Orbelian) believed in me for which I am so grateful for. The same to Axel Everaert (Belgian opera singer), Christopher Ocasek (American conductor) and Irina Lichagina I am indebted for my successful debut,” Makaryan said.

Later, the young Armenian soprano was invited to perform at Royal Opera House in Oman in the scope of the Rossini Festival.

Makaryan believes the cooperation with the Opera Theatre will continue as Constantine Orbelian, Artistic Director at the Al. Spendarian Theatre, is supportive of young artists and encourages them. “In the past, no operas were ever performed featuring 28-29-year-old singers. You cannot perform in Troubadour, unable to perform Aida’s role, you are young, you should play in light operas suitable to your age. All of the mentioned were the most common issues we had. Today, the young artists are supported and encouraged in the first place to help them to tap their full potential,” Makaryan said.

Makaryan dreams about performing Violetta in La Traviata Opera and says only the hard work and consistence may bring results and make the dreams come true.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/04/02/Lusine-Makaryan/2094225

