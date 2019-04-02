Diaspora-Armenian businessmen present investment programs to Prime Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a group of Diaspora-based Armenian investors, led by Armenian Employers Union President Gagik Makaryan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the meetings held with investors as they allow the Government to discuss ways of improving the business environment and implementing investment projects. The Premier said contacts like this provide a good opportunity to take note of issues raised by business people.



Gagik Makaryan noted that enthusiastic about the changes taking place in Armenia, new groups of investors will come to Armenia in the near future. They are all eager to implement investment projects in our country, which is consistently improving its business environment. Armenia’s positions are strengthening among foreign investors, which is a good opportunity to attract new investments. Then guests presented a number of investment projects in the fields of energy, construction and new technologies.



On behalf of his Cabinet, Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the proposed initiatives, assuring of the Armenian government’s readiness to possibly assist them in implementing investment programs. In particular, the Premier suggested familiarizing with the government’s investment packages in the energy sector and taking part in tenders.

The investors welcomed the government’s policy and the steps aimed at improving the business environment. They expressed confidence that the government’s policy will help attract foreign investors and mobilize the potential of Diaspora-based Armenian businessmen.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/969853.html?fbclid=IwAR08bLwADUovx2I7vHSvzw6PX40rSoEuQmRPn0k_5r_RbHaiIWzbRLdWZbw

