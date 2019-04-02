Catholicos Aram I tours Armenian neighborhoods of Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, toured the Armenian neighborhoods of Aleppo on Monday, April 1.

He visited St. Gregory the Illuminator Church, Karen Jeppe Armenian College, the Armenian Relief Society’s Center and St. George Church, Panorama.am learned from the Catholicate’s Facebook page.

He also talked to many shopkeepers and artisans he met in the neighborhoods.

Aram I, who had departed for Aleppo on 29 March, re-consecrated Aleppo’s Forty Martyrs Armenian Cathedral, which was severely damaged during the Syrian war, on March 30.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/04/02/Aram-I-Aleppo/2094672

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...