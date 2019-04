In the 40kg weight class final the Armenian athlete was stronger than Russia’s Karina Minnikaeva. Susanna Stepanyan had started the struggle from the semifinals.

Armenia’s representatives Mesrop Nikoyan (50 kg), Eduard Yezikyan, Ruben Hakobyan (55 kg), Styopa Darbinyan, Gevorg Manukyan (60 kg), Vahe Aghanyan, David Abrahamyan (66 kg) haven’t won medals, the source said.