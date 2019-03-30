Terrorism prevention under full control in Armenia | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

“Detailed analysis of the activities of international terrorist organizations operating in other regions is carried out on permanent basis and in case of exposing any risks they will be immediately prevented, including with the close collaboration with partner special services.

In struggling international terrorism NSS Armenia actively cooperates with the special services of numerous partner countries, including in the format of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center”.

Earlier Oleg Ilyinykh had told “Ria Novosti” that the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist organization forces the organization to shift their interests to the territories of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan and Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan