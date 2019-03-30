Catholicos Aram I reconsecrates Armenian church in Syria (VIDEO)

Catholicos of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Aram I, has reconsecrated the Forty Martyrs Armenian Cathedral in Aleppo, Syria, the Facebook page of Cilicia TV informed.

As reported earlier, Aram I on Friday was to arrive in Aleppo to perform this reconsecration ceremony.

Built in the 15th century, the Forty Martyrs Armenian Cathedral is considered the oldest church in the Armenian community of Aleppo.

Restoration at this church, which was considerably damaged during the years of the Syrian conflict, was launched in May 2018.

https://news.am/eng/news/504251.html

