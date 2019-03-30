Armenian composer wins three medals at international Grand Music Art competition

Member of Composers’ Union of Armenia, composer Sofya Mikayelyan won three awards at the 6th edition of the international Grand Music Art competition, Panorama.am learn from the Composers’ Union.

The Armenian composer won the third award in the category of “Composition” where she performed “Reflection in three mirrors” work composed for flute, violin and piano.

In the solo/piano category, Mikayelyan won her second award, while the third award was secured in the category of “National instruments” for the performance of Megedas Ensemble, Mikayelyan served as the artistic director of the group.

To note, the Armenian was the pianist of the Ensemble.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/03/30/Armenian-composer-wins-three-medals-at-international-Grand-Music-Art-competition/2093483

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...