Armenia among the world’s 23 best hiking trails – CNN Travel – Panorama

“The 11-day Armenia and the Silk Road trip takes in some of its finest routes, connecting the UNESCO protected monasteries of Sanahin and Haghpat, passing over limestone peaks and through verdant forests, with the opportunity to hike in the wild Geghama Mountains and climb to the top of Aragats, the country’s tallest mountain,” the source describes the country’s hiking trails.

Among other hiking destinations, the source mention Indus Valley in Himalaya, India, Appalachian Trail in the United States, The Basho Wayfarer in Japan, Refugio Frey and Cerro Catedral in Argentina, Great Wall of China in Jinshanling section, Cloud Forest trek in Laos.