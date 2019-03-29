Talks with Ilham Aliyev went normally, Pashinyan says

“The meeting was normal,” the source quotes PM as saying. It further reports that after leaving Bristol hotel where the meeting took place, Pashinyan agreed to take photos with passers-by.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told the news agency that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs would issue statement summing up the talks.

“The Co-Chairs will communicate all details,” Aliyev noted, declining to comment further on the negotiations.

To remind, the meeting mediated by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs between the two leaders over the Nagorno Karabakh settlement lasted for three hours. It first stated in an extended format attended by the FMs of the two countries, the Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, then proceeded with the private meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev.