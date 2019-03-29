Negotiations Between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev kick off in Vienna

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the negotiations between RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev started in Vienna.

The talks will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/69500/negotiations-between-nikol-pashinyan-and-ilham-aliyev-kick-off-in-vienna.html

